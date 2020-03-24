Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

John Charles Bunn II, age 86, passed away at Plantation Oaks in High Springs, Florida on March 21, 2020.

He was born February 16, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to Clarence and Eloise Bunn.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Bunn and his parents, Clarence and Eloise Bunn.

John is survived by his 4 children, John Bunn III (Lynne) of Douglasville, Georgia; Anita Stark (Ken) of Lake City Florida; Barry Bunn (Myra) of Buffalo Valley, Tennessee; Kevin Bunn of Lake City Florida; his 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one sister, Joyce Holley of Orange City, Florida.

He was a graduate of Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee. John worked at the NSA in Washington, D.C. early in his working career and later retired after 25 years with Florida Power and Light as an Electrical Engineer.

John was also an avid fisherman, aka JBShinerman, a sometime hunter and an excellent marksman with both rifle and pistol.

He was a long-time member of Parkview Baptist Church in Lake City, Florida.

Funeral services will not occur, but a memorial will be held at a later date. John will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens next to his beloved wife, Ruth. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

