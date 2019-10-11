John Chuck Gay of Lake City, FL passed away September 29, 2019 at Haven Hospice due to stroke-related complications.
John was born to Lodie "Lola" Belle Collins and John Henry "Johnnie" Gay on September 23, 1936 in Houston, TX. He graduated from Jack Yates Senior High and then served his country by joining the US Air Force in 1953, mentored by Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James as a Heritage Member of the Tuskegee Airmen.
John served in various governmental and consulting positions around the country, before settling into a career at the US Postal Service in Fort Lauderdale. John moved up through the ranks, retiring after more than two decades as a Postmaster, and moving to Lake City in 2007. He is preceded in glory by his parents, older brother George, and daughter Jerri Anne Michelle Gay.
John is survived by his partner of 20 years, Mary Ann Loehr; and his children John M. Gay II, Dierdre Lorene Gay, Jerrel Duane Michael Gay, Steven LeRoi Collins Gay, Christina Denisia Solange Gay-Pearson; and numerous grandchildren including Kanietra Beckford, Jeri Siobhan Gay, Mya Gay, Jordan Amari Kelligond, Nathan Xavier Gay, Cydnei Gay and Collin Sylvan Gay.
Memorial services for Mr. Gay will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Lake City on US Hwy 90 West. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019