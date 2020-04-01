Mr. John Daniel Wood, age 65, of Fort White, Florida died Sunday, Mar. 29, at his home following an extended illness. He was born in Lake City, Florida and lived in Lake Butler, Fla. for many years before moving to Fort White, Fla. last year. He was a former auto mechanic with Summers Chevrolet, Lake City and worked with the John M. Howard Poultry Farm for over 25 years. He attended the Elim Baptist Church an enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Leroy and Catherine M. Barfuss Wood and two brothers, Charles Wood and Billy Wood. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Wood of Ft. White, Fla.: one daughter, Amanda Wood of Ft. White, Fla.: three sons, John (Terrasa) Wood, Jr. of Starke, Fla., Charles Wood of Ft. White, Fla. and Alan (Theodora) Wood of Madison, Fla.: three sisters, Louise Feagle of Lake City, Fla., Rachel (Mike) Feagle of White Springs, Fla. and Margaret (Bill) Kirby of Wellborn, Fla.: sister-in-law, Diane Wood of Live Oak, Fla.: nine grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Wood will be held at 12 P.M. Thursday, April 2, in the Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Sweat, Pastor of Elim Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Columbia Co., Florida. A private visitation for family will be held from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. Thursday at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020