John F. Lowrey, Jr.
Born: February 20, 1942 Passed: April 29, 2020
There comes a time in your life when you meet the one person who sets not only themselves above and beyond what is expected, but also brings that hope and ability to everyone and everything they touch. That one person who, when they touch your life, you not only want to be and do better, you are better!
John F. Lowrey, Jr. was such a man. His ability to see the potential in all things and bring it to life was truly amazing. Whether it be a person, object, animal or surrounding, John had that amazing way of reaching out, enfolding it with his capable and strong hands and bringing forth its very best. John's first love and natural inclination was mechanical engineering, prompting a life-long and fascinating career. A well-traveled and well- educated man, John received his BS in Drexel University and MS at University of Pennsylvania. Instrumental in the engineering of the Alaska Pipeline, John moved his family, late wife Peggie Ann Lowrey and three sons, John, Jeffrey and Glenn to Chugiak, Alaska. His love for the State prompted a long and interesting stay. After the death of his wife, Peggie Ann, John met and married to Judy Gerber on September 25th, 1992. John embraced Judy's two daughters, Kelly and Rhylee Gerber into the fold that to this day is strong and loving. John is survived by his wife, Judy Lowrey of Lake City, FL, daughters Kelly Gerber-Jones, her husband Scott Jones, their daughter, Laurel of Woodbridge, VA, Rhylee Gerber of Wasilla, AK, He is also survived by his three sons, John Lowrey and his wife Laura of Palmer AK, Jeffrey Lowrey, his wife, Sophie of Bethel, AK and their two children, Charles Lowrey of Anchorage, AK, and Danielle Lowrey of Bethel, AK, Glenn Lowrey, his wife Corey and their three children, Mindy Vogel and her husband Adam of Eagle River, AK, Isis Bates and her husband Sam and their three children, Liam, Greyson and Oliver , Aaron Tuckness and his wife Courtney and their two children Scarlett and Christian of Boise, ID. John has three siblings, James Lowrey, Joseph Lowrey, and Mary Ann Fyler. John is preceded in death by his first wife, Peggie Ann Lowrey, her parents Paul and Margaret Egolf and his parents, John and Katherine Lowrey. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com
Born: February 20, 1942 Passed: April 29, 2020
There comes a time in your life when you meet the one person who sets not only themselves above and beyond what is expected, but also brings that hope and ability to everyone and everything they touch. That one person who, when they touch your life, you not only want to be and do better, you are better!
John F. Lowrey, Jr. was such a man. His ability to see the potential in all things and bring it to life was truly amazing. Whether it be a person, object, animal or surrounding, John had that amazing way of reaching out, enfolding it with his capable and strong hands and bringing forth its very best. John's first love and natural inclination was mechanical engineering, prompting a life-long and fascinating career. A well-traveled and well- educated man, John received his BS in Drexel University and MS at University of Pennsylvania. Instrumental in the engineering of the Alaska Pipeline, John moved his family, late wife Peggie Ann Lowrey and three sons, John, Jeffrey and Glenn to Chugiak, Alaska. His love for the State prompted a long and interesting stay. After the death of his wife, Peggie Ann, John met and married to Judy Gerber on September 25th, 1992. John embraced Judy's two daughters, Kelly and Rhylee Gerber into the fold that to this day is strong and loving. John is survived by his wife, Judy Lowrey of Lake City, FL, daughters Kelly Gerber-Jones, her husband Scott Jones, their daughter, Laurel of Woodbridge, VA, Rhylee Gerber of Wasilla, AK, He is also survived by his three sons, John Lowrey and his wife Laura of Palmer AK, Jeffrey Lowrey, his wife, Sophie of Bethel, AK and their two children, Charles Lowrey of Anchorage, AK, and Danielle Lowrey of Bethel, AK, Glenn Lowrey, his wife Corey and their three children, Mindy Vogel and her husband Adam of Eagle River, AK, Isis Bates and her husband Sam and their three children, Liam, Greyson and Oliver , Aaron Tuckness and his wife Courtney and their two children Scarlett and Christian of Boise, ID. John has three siblings, James Lowrey, Joseph Lowrey, and Mary Ann Fyler. John is preceded in death by his first wife, Peggie Ann Lowrey, her parents Paul and Margaret Egolf and his parents, John and Katherine Lowrey. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 8, 2020.