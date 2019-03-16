|
MAPLETON, ME and LAKE CITY, FL John Frederick Danielson, 81, passed away March 9, 2019 in Caribou, ME, following a period of declining health. He was born December 28, 1937 in Watertown, MA, the son of George S. and Dorothy (Farrow) Danielson. Upon graduating from Watertown High School in 1955, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving his country for 5 years, John attended Florida State University where he earned a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Business. John was a golf professional at Lake City Country Club for over 10 years following his graduation from college. Golf was a hobby that he enjoyed throughout his life. Following his career as a golf professional he perused and earned a Masters of Divinity through Zoe Life Theological College in Florida. This allowed him to serve God as a pastor at Bethel United Methodist Church in Lake City, Siloam United Methodist Church in Lake City, and Fort White United Methodist Church in Fort White. While pastoring, he was also a social worker for the state of Florida. After moving to Maine in 1987, he was a pastor of a United Methodist Charge, serving the towns of Washburn and Mapleton until his retirement in 2001. John is survived by his wife, Diane, of Limestone, ME, five children, Stephen Andrew Danielson of Lake City, Robert Alden Danielson and his wife Kelly, of Wilmore, KY, Chelsea (Danielson) Porter, of Easton, ME, Matthew Mark Danielson of Bangor, ME, and Priscilla Elizabeth Danielson of Grand Haven, MI, three grandchildren, Stephen Andrew Danielson Jr, James Dylan Danielson, and Abigail Rose Porter, four siblings, George Danielson Jr. of Waltham, MA, Lillian Power of Danvers, MA, Paul Danielson of Booneville, AR, David Danielson of Fayetteville, AR, special nieces and nephews, Linda Williams and husband Guy, Lorna McCluskey and husband Tim, David Danielson and wife Tammy, and Leisa Gillock and husband Mark. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Arthur.
Friends visited with the family Friday, March 15, 2019, at the MOCKLER FUNERAL HOME, 24 Reservoir Street, Caribou, from 10 am until time of services which were held 12 Noon from the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Blakney officiating. Spring interment with military honors will be held at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Caribou. www.mocklerfuneralhome.com
