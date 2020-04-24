Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Douglas, 73, of Lake City, was born on October 5, 1946 to the late A.D. and Julia Clark Douglas in Callahan, Florida. He departed this life on April 11, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City with his family by his side. He was always in so much pain, but now, he is in heaven, strolling the streets of gold, no more crutches and no more pain.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Hawkins Douglas of Lake City; loving children, Trayce Moates (Donald) of Lake City and Matthew Douglas of Taylorsville, KY; step-children, Wayne Michaels of Jennings, Aqua Cofield (Michael) of Lake Park, GA, Kathy Malonado (Emilo) of Texas, Donna Denise Odom of Suwannee, FL and Jessie James Odom (Alicia) of Alabama along with 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.

John Henry was loved by so many, and he loved his fellow veterans! He was always willing to help them anyway he could. He was a Vietnam Veteran, where he was in Combat C1B; and was awarded two

Dave Mangrum was a wonderful friend and mentor; he loved "Brother Dave"; and Brother Dave loved living on his plantation and riding the tractor, as long as he could ride the tractor, he felt like his life was complete. He also loved going to church and his church family. He also loved being a member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge # 27 of Lake City, which was a very proud day of his life when he joined. He also was a member of the Lake City Shrine Club. He loved helping Kids; he always had a big heart. John Henry was a very proud man, proud to have served his country and always proud of his family!

Per Brother John Henry's wishes, he was cremated and his ashes interred at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

