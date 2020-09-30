1/
John "J.L." Roberts Jr.
John L. "J.L." Roberts, Jr. 77 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. Mr. Roberts was born the youngest of three children to the late, John L. Roberts, Sr. and Inez Little McDuffie, in Lake City. He worked for 30 years with CSX Railroad and retired in 2004 and moved back to Lake City. Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by parents; and two sisters, Margaret Gilbert and Cathryn Allred.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 53 years, Caye Copeland Roberts, Lake City; his half-sister, Linda Roberts; and his extended family and friends.
Mr. Roberts will be privately interred at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
