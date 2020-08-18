1/1
John L. Durrill
John L. Durrill, 73, of Lake City, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home. He was born in Kansas City, MO, in 1946, but soon moved with his family to Miami, FL, which he called home all his life. He graduated in 1964 from Southwest Miami High School, attended Miami-Dade Junior College, joined the USMC, and quickly became a sergeant.
In 1968, he married Janice Louise Dye. After leaving the USMC, they moved to Tallahassee, where he received an AA from Tallahassee Community College and a certificate in electronics and avionics from Lively Tech. He owned Tallahassee Sports Cycles for several years before selling it. He later worked for the city of Tallahassee as an electronics technician.
In 1981 he was called to the ministry and moved with his family to Broken Arrow, OK, for two years, and then to Lake City, FL. He worked in the ministry, but also for Motorola. He taught electronic at CHS for two years and then went to work for Florida Power and Light Company until he retired.
His survivors include his wife, Janice Durrill; a son, Peter Durrill; a daughter, Esther Durrill; 3 grandsons, Jack Durrill, Brandon Durrill, and Alex Kraszewski; and a great granddaughter, Angel; all of Lake City; his brother James O. Durrill (Elizabeth) of CO; a half-sister, Lorie Durrill of AL; his uncle, Elvis Durrill, of MO; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
John chose to be cremated and his cremains will be buried in a cemetery adjoining Antioch Baptist Church, Green Ridge, MO, with his uncle officiating.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
