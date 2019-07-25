John L. Watson was born April 3, 1925, in Lake City, Florida to Robert and Sophia Watson. Both parents preceded him in death. John passed away on July 17, 2019, in Ft. Pierce, FL.
He leaves precious memories with children, Authur L. Watson (Carolyn), John L. Watson, Diana Pierce; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. John L. Watson will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2453 SW Watson St., Fort White, FL., Elder Kenneth Griffin, Pastor.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Jerusalem MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals".
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 25, 2019