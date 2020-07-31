John Larry Creel born August 30, 1939 passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Lake City, FL. He was the baby of 14 children and a lifelong resident of Lake City who was loved and adored by many.
After graduating high school in 1959 he began his journey of masonry work with his father and continued this work for many years with his brothers, Preacley, Stanley and D.F Creel, as well as, family friend James Morris. The Creel Boys became well known around town for their hard work and masonry skills.
John served in the United States Army and was a proud Freemason member who also participated with The Shriners.
He is survived by two sisters Joyce Rhodes and Ruby Markham; a son with Helen Markham Trumbach, David A. Creel; stepchildren with Janet Creel, Daniel Sweat (Kim), Tanya Shaffer (Ron) and Nathan Sweat; grandchildren Erika Edenfield (Josh), Emily Creel, Whitney Park (Eric), Marsee Shaffer, Hannah Shaffer, Katie Terrio (Jonathan), John Sweat, Dalton Sweat and Dillion Sweat; great-grandchildren, Walker and Emarie Park. As well as many nephews and nieces and friends he called family that he loved so much.
Family and friends will gather privately to celebrate his life. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.