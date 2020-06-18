John Lewis Giebeig, Jr. 71 of Fernandina Beach passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.
Mr. Giebeig was the son of the late John and Lois Giebeig and is survived by, his devoted wife of 40 years, Patricia Ann Giebeig of Fernandina Beach, FL; five sons, Gerald Giebeig (Amy) of Lake City, FL, Ian Giebeig (Tara) of St. Johns, FL, Jesse Giebeig (Tiffany) of Lake City, FL, Jath Giebeig (Lacie) of Fernandina Beach, FL and Patrick Giebeig (Jackie), also of Fernandina Beach; his daughter, Johannah O'Connor (Robert) of Lake Mary, FL; a sister, Joan Clements of Melbourne, FL; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mr. Giebeig was born and raised in Lake City, FL and graduated from Columbia High School in 1967. He went on to obtain a Business Degree from The University Of Florida in Gainesville. In 1980, he married his wife and they raised a family of six children. In the year 2000, John and his family relocated to Amelia Island, Florida. He was a member of the Fernandina Beach Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served the church as High Priest Elder, Second Counselor to the Bishop, Sunday School President, and other callings for many years.
Mr. Giebeig was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He owned a successful landscaping business for over 30 years. John loved all sports and refereed basketball for many years. He was an avid golfer and movie buff and loved his cat named Boy.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, in the Stephens Chapel at Green Pine Funeral Home with Bishop Bruce Gwilliams officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Johns favorite charity, the St Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org
