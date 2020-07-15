1/1
John M. Wojtowicz
1951 - 2020
John M. Wojtowicz Jr. of Lake City, Fl passed peacefully July 11, 2020 at the VA Hospital, Lake City, Florida. John was born in Conneaut, Ohio, August 10, 1951 son of John (Yash) and Ceceil (Dutch) Wojtowicz. In 1971 he married Judith Edgley and together they raised three children John the 3rd, Shelly Marie, and Hailey. John served in the Marine Corps from 1970 to 1982 and was proud his daughter followed in his footsteps and served the Corps from 1996 to 1998. John loved to hunt, fish and in retirement play computer games. He especially loved his time spent with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Judi, children Shelly (Josh) Glass, John (Rose) Wojtowicz the 3rd, Laura Jean (Billy) Burke and Hailey (Leslie) Byrd, also by grandchildren Gary Gabrielli, Kaitlynn and Dean Glass, John Wojtowicz the 4th, Jordan Renae Butts, and Legaci Byrd all of Florida. Surviving too is his brother Mark (Terri) Wojtowicz, sisters Delores (Jeff) Davis, Dorothy (James) Sackett, Patricia (Gary) Freeman, Mary Hoff, Kathlene (Brian) Hicks, Karyn (Scott) Phillips and 20 plus nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Yash in 2014, his mother Dutch in 1997 and brother James Robert in 1986.
There will be no services due to Covid 19. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences and donations can be made to the family at 300 SW Aurora Way, Lake City, Florida 32025. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
