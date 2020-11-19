Mr. John Medlock-Wyche "Pops" was born April 16, 1931, in Suwannee County to the late Neely Moore and Henry Medlock. On November 10, 2020, John entered into eternal rest. "Pops" was a diligent, dedicated, and hardworking man, having been employed with Granger Mills for over 40 years and Areo Corporation for 32 years. He loved walking and hanging out with his three buddies; William Harris, Larry Givens and Melvin Wright. In July 1953, Pops married Inez Wesley. They were united as one for 65 years, until her demise. In addition to his wife, Inez Wyche and parents, other precedents include daughter, Rachael Wyche; son, Earl Wyche; sister, Willie Lee Bradley; brothers, Jimmy Wedlock-Wyche, Amos Wyche, and Alphonso Medlock.

Left to cherish precious memories: children, Richard Wesley (Dot), Andrew Lee (Gaynell), Jonnie Wyche, Virginia Jones (Lynn), Jonathan Wyche (Donna), Sheila Ponder (Albert), Nealie Acree (Thomas), Jessie Wyche, and Glenn Wyche; sisters, Willie Mae Rivers and Bertha Wyche; brother, Andrew Wyche (Helen); twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. John M. Wyche will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

Walk-through viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366

