John Raymond Herndon, 76 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Lake City Medical Center. He was born in Plant City, Florida, the fifth of six children, to the late Jesse James Herndon and Hartel Smith Herndon. Mr. Herndon worked for many years in the surveying profession starting with the Fred Wilson and Associates in Jacksonville. He later went on to work for the Deltona Development in Marco Island and eventually retiring in 2008 from the McCanley and Associates in Naples. He had been a resident of Lake City since 2018 and had been a longtime resident of Naples. Mr. Herndon was of the Baptist faith and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed listening to classic country and southern gospel music.
He was preceded in death by four siblings, George F. Buck Herndon, Elmer Herndon, Doris Youngblood and Roy Herndon.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Alice L. Herndon, Lake City; one brother, Willard Herndon (Tina); Lake City; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Bob Richter, pastor officiating. Graveside services will be conducted following the services Friday at 12:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020