John S. Holloman was born December 14, 1949 in Opa-Locka, Fl. To parents Margaret A. and Thurman Holloman. John passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019.
John joined the US Army and served his country proudly and honorably, during the Vietnam War. John and his wife moved to Lake City in 1985, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, where he worked as a Real Estate Broker.
He is survived by his wife, Debra.
Please join us for a small Catholic Service with a full Military Celebration of Life to honor his memory. The service will be held at his home, 1758 SW Sebastian Circle, Lake City, FL on May 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Ph: (386) 438-8033.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, we ask that a living plant be donated so that John can be remembered. After services, we ask that you bring your favorite covered dish and join us to reminisce on good times. Thank you and God Bless.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019