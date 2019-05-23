Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie C. Hawkins Jr.. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Johnnie C. Hawkins, Jr., age 37, was born September 20, 1981, in Lake City, Florida to Johnnie C. Hawkins, Sr., and Deborah Hawkins. On May 18, 2019, Pookie as he was affectionately called, passed away at his home in Lake City. Pookie confessed Christ at an early age and was a member of Word in Power Outreach Ministry in Lake City under the leadership of his uncle, Pastor David Jordan, Sr. He is preceded in death by grandmother, Edna Hawkins; grandfathers, Sterling Cray, Sr., Walter Hawkins, Sr., and Shelton Floyd.

Precious memories will be kept by his wife of nine years, Jaleesa Hawkins; daughters, Johnayshia Hawkins, Jaliegha Hawkins; sons, Javon Bradley, and Johnnie Hawkins, all of Lake City; parents, Johnnie C. Hawkins, Sr., and Deborah Hawkins; grandmother, Alice Ma Cray; siblings, Terrance Hawkins (Monica), Lake City, FL, Dewyane Hawkins (Trina), Cocoa, FL, Christopher Edwards, Cocoa, FL, Jaela Avery (Anedrea), Tuscaloosa, AL, Brittney Lewis, Lake City, special brothers, Mario Jones, Robert Henry, III; hosts of nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends who he loved dearly.

Funeral services for Johnnie C. Hawkins, Jr., will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor, Pastor David Jordan, Sr., Officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home.

