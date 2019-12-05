|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Lee Smith.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
|
550 NE Martin Luther King St.
Johnnie Lee Smith was born September 17, 1940, in Chester, Georgia. Parents, Delois J. Johns, Thomas Smith, and Jim Johns, preceded him in death. He passed away on November 28, 2019, in Lake City, Florida.
Johnnie was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Nephew, Free Andre Benton also precedes him in death.
Left to cherish memories: Devoted sisters Jennell Ficklin and Anaisha Coker; brothers, Randall Smith, Willie M. Benton; aunts, Lottie Mae Smith, Mae Peterson, Ludie Everett, (Mike); uncles, Willie C. Jackson, Sr. (Mary Helen), Arthur Lee Randall, Joe Johns, James Johns (Willie Mae); nieces, Amanda Luke, Natasha McDonald (Rossi), Danaisha Shugg Benjamin; nephews, Kelton Ficklin, Jr. (Felicia), Roosevelt D. Lake, Jr. (Donna), Timothy Benton, Daniel Benjamin, Deterrion Benjamin; devoted cousin, Wanda Coker (Albert Sr.); Circle of Love; hosts of nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends; godsisters, Pastor Minnie Gomes (Dr. Anthony), Thelma Jean and family; special friends, Rev. Alvin J. Baker (Carolyn), Minister Narvell Kelly (Betty), Mrs. Alfreda Brown, Mrs. Denise Browning, Ms. Narcissus and Judith Pierce, and Ms. Teretha Tillman.
Funeral services for Johnnie Lee Smith will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor, Minister Narvell Kelly, Officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|