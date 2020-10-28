1/
Johnnie Mae Silvers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Mae Silvers, 81 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park. She was born in Greenville, Florida to the late Johnny Cranford Barclay and Florie Mae Lewis Barclay. Mrs. Silvers had been resident for past 45 years having moved here from Jacksonville. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time and talking with her friends and family. Mrs. Silvers was preceded in death by one son, Steven Ersken.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Silvers, Lake City; two sons, Michael Erskin, Lake City and Dennis Silvers, Philipines; three daughters, Jackie Silvers, Janice Silvers and Jena Drinkard, all of Lake City; two brothers, JW Barclay, Perry, FL and Jessie Byral Barclay, Thomasville, GA; three sisters, Dot Day, Live Oak, Kathy Barclay, Live Oak and Sandra Grantham, Thomasville, GA; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
A private memorial service was held at Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved