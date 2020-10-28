Johnnie Mae Silvers, 81 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park. She was born in Greenville, Florida to the late Johnny Cranford Barclay and Florie Mae Lewis Barclay. Mrs. Silvers had been resident for past 45 years having moved here from Jacksonville. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time and talking with her friends and family. Mrs. Silvers was preceded in death by one son, Steven Ersken.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Silvers, Lake City; two sons, Michael Erskin, Lake City and Dennis Silvers, Philipines; three daughters, Jackie Silvers, Janice Silvers and Jena Drinkard, all of Lake City; two brothers, JW Barclay, Perry, FL and Jessie Byral Barclay, Thomasville, GA; three sisters, Dot Day, Live Oak, Kathy Barclay, Live Oak and Sandra Grantham, Thomasville, GA; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
A private memorial service was held at Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.