Service Information Guerry Funeral Home - Macclennny 420 East Macclenny Ave Macclenny , FL 32063 (904)-259-2211 Graveside service 1:00 PM Olustee Cemetery Olustee , FL

Johnnie S. Croft, Jr. of Olustee passed away at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, April 25, at the age of 83. Hewas born to the late Johnnie S. Croft, Sr. and Pearl Mikell Croft on May 20, 1936 in Lake City Florida. He was a graduate of Sanderson High School Class of 1954. He later graduated from the University of Florida Forest Ranger School in Lake City. He retired from the U. S. Forest Service after a 27 year career where he was assigned to the Osceola National Forest. He traveled many times to various states to fight forest fires. He served our country for 30 years in the Florida National guard, retiring as a Staff Sargent. During his military service he received the Distinguished Rifleman award for his Expert Marksmanship. Following his retirement; he was employed by McCray Construction and served as a volunteer firefighter. On October 22, 1966 he married the love of his life, Barbara Combs of Sanderson. Together, they built a happy life centered on their love of Christ and their unwavering love for one another, surrounded by their large family and many friends. He found happiness in traveling with his wife in their RV to Bluegrass Festivals, Bowling, Fishing, Casting his net in the Ocean, Hosting his annual New Year's Day BBQ , Hog killings, Frying Turkeys for family holidays and taking cruises with his family, even though he would never leave the boat. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara. His children: James Croft, Sherrie (Ronnie) Davis, Eddie (Penny) Croft, Melissa Ring, Margie Croft, Johnnie "John" S. (Kristie) Croft, III and Bobbi Lynn Croft. His grandchildren: Justin Davis, Lauren Davis, Steven Croft, Scotty (Keisha) Croft, Preston (Marcy) Ring, Krystle (Codey) Guynn, Robin (LeLand) Crawford, Johnnie "Jay" S. (Monica) Croft, IV. He also has eleven great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. 