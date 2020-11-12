Johnny Willie George, Sr. "Buddy" was born February 27, 1942, in Lake Butler, Florida to the late Helen Inez Brooks and R. B. George. On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Johnny answered the Master's call to come home and rest. Johnny was a life-long resident of Lake Butler where he was employed with Owens-Illinois, from which he retired after many years. He was united in Wedlock to Lillian J. George on July 7, 1964. She precedes him in death. Daughter, Kimberly Jefferson also precedes him in death. Johnny enjoyed fishing in his spare time.

His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of his children; Victor Jefferson, Johnny George, Jr., Anthony George, and Michael George, all of Lake Butler, FL; brother, Rufus George, Gainesville, FL; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Willie George, Sr. will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Fort Call Cemetery, Worthington Springs, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"



