1/1
Johnny "Buddy" Willie George Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny "Buddy"'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Willie George, Sr. "Buddy" was born February 27, 1942, in Lake Butler, Florida to the late Helen Inez Brooks and R. B. George. On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Johnny answered the Master's call to come home and rest. Johnny was a life-long resident of Lake Butler where he was employed with Owens-Illinois, from which he retired after many years. He was united in Wedlock to Lillian J. George on July 7, 1964. She precedes him in death. Daughter, Kimberly Jefferson also precedes him in death. Johnny enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of his children; Victor Jefferson, Johnny George, Jr., Anthony George, and Michael George, all of Lake Butler, FL; brother, Rufus George, Gainesville, FL; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Willie George, Sr. will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Fort Call Cemetery, Worthington Springs, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved