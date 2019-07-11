Mr. Jonny Lee Gammage was born July 1, 1939, in Meridian, Mississippi to Edward Gammage and Bessie Gammage. They preceded him in death. He departed this life July 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief bout with cancer. Jonny attended school in Meridian, Mississippi. Mr. Jonny worked as a Journeyman for many years with Frazier Jones and Crouse Hinds. He was a long-time resident of Syracuse NY and Lake City, Florida. Jonny enjoyed baseball, gardening, photography and traveling with his family. Son, Jonny E. Gammage also precedes him in death.
Left to cherish precious memories: wife, Narves Gammage, daughters, Bessie Louise Dean (Tommie), Pamela Williams (Alexander), Deborah Gammage and Demetria Gammage; (13) Grandchildren; (17) great-grandchildren; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Jonny Lee Gammage will be held in Syracuse, NY.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the chapel of Combs Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, "The Caring Professionals".
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 11, 2019