Jordan Freeman

Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Souls Harbor COGIC
901 NE Lake Dr.
Lake City, FL
View Map
Obituary
Jordan Dartice Freeman was born August 8, 2019, to Tokeysha Patterson and Lonnie Freeman in Lake City, Florida. Jordan met his untimely death on August 17, 2019. Jordan will be greatly missed by family, friends, and classmates.
Left to cherish fond memories: mother, Tokeysha Patterson (Brian Baker); father, Lonnie Freeman; beloved siblings, Orion and Tylisha Freeman; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Jordan will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Souls Harbor COGIC, 901 NE Lake Dr., Lake City, FL.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professional
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
