Josefine E. Zahner of Holmes Beach, FL passed away, July 03, 2019. She was born in Stockheim, Germany on January 25, 1928 and married Josef A. Zahner (predeceased), in 1950. They owned and operated a motel in Lake City, FL before retiring to Holmes Beach, FL.
Josefine is survived by: her children Ingrid (Fred) Haines, Joseph (Pam) Zahner, Rosa (Ottmar) Schickner, and Marie Zahner; her grandchildren Sabrina (Gary) Osterholt, Brant (Rebecca) Haines, Priscilla (Thurston) Rosenlund, Suzanna Zahner, Matthias Schickner, and Carmen (Ercan) Bal; her great grandchildren Isabella, Savannah and Lounis; and her sisters Rosa Baumgartner and Rita Danner, of Stockheim, Germany.
Josefine was devoted to her family, friends, and church. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook and baker. She was dearly loved by her family and all who knew her.
The funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 22nd, at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Holmes Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 South Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217 or Epiphany Catholic Church, 1905 S.W. Epiphany Ct., Lake City, FL 32025.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 16, 2019