Joseph M. Sampson, Sr., 95 of Lake City, entered Heaven on July 3, 2020. Upon his arrival he is escorted by his parents, Charles H Sampson, Sr. and Matilda Greenwood Sampson and siblings; Robert Sampson, Dorothy Varelas, Charles Sampson, Barbara Collins, and Viola Fye. Joseph is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years; Marianne Ryder Sampson, children; Joseph M. Sampson, Jr (Teresa Keen Sampson) of Lake City, FL., Karen Sampson Moore (Kenneth Moore) of Dillsburg, PA., and Debbie Sampson Brannon of Lake City, FL. Grandchildren; Todd Sampson (Laura Jones Sampson), Josey Sampson Corbett (Michael J Corbett) and Joseph Sampson, III (Brittany Keip Sampson), Great Grandchildren; Hannah, Aubree, Lola, Matilda, and Lineah Sampson, Hannah, Dylan, and Donovan Corbett, and Zane Ferguson and Skylar & Harper Sampson., sister in law Shirley Sampson and brother Walter Sampson (Muriel) of Westfield, MA., many nieces and nephews.
Joe was born in 1925 in Springfield, MA. He proudly served in the Navy. Joe joined at the age of 16 (with his brothers signature) right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served on the USS Iowa, USS Wisconsin, both on shake down cruises and USS Gage for the remainder of WWII. Joe served in the Army from 1949 -1950 in Fort Hood, TX. Joe and family moved to Lake City in June of 1963. He was employed at North Florida Concrete for over 30 years and worked with Steve Jerrell Construction several years. He was also a mechanic in his off hours. He could fix anything, from an automobile to a tank. He was a charter member of Lake City Christian Church. Joe will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Pappaw, and friend. The family would like to thank the VA CLC and Serenity Place for the excellent care and love they gave Joe for two- and one-half years.
The Sampson family will receive guests Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 11:00 a.m. at Lake City Christian Church located at 2400 SW State Road 247, Lake City, FL 32024. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 with fellowship to follow. Pastor Seth Byrd to officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veteran at www.dav.org
or the Wounded Warrior Project
at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City, FL 32055. www.icsfuneralservices.com.