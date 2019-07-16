Joseph (Randy) Harrison, born July 19, 1950 in Memphis, TN to the late Joseph Clinton (JC) and Eloise Harrison, passed away after an extended illness on July 7, 2019.
Mr. Harrison resided in Ft. White Florida for the majority of his adult life, as a professional floor installer.
Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his father, JC Harrison, his mother, Eloise Harrison, brother Roy Harrison and sister Phyllis Beil.
Mr. Harrison is survived by his nephew DJ Beil (Tiana) great nephew Bentley Beil, great niece Paisley Beil, Nephew Brandon Beil (Lindsey) great nephews Colton and Mason, brother-in-law Dave Beil, and numerous cousins.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 16, 2019