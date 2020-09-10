Schretzmann, Sr., Joseph Gustav, beloved husband, father, grand-father, great grandfather passed away peacefully August 22, 2020, at age 92 in the arms of his loving wife of 69 years, Beatrice. Born in Orange, New Jersey, August 24, 1928, Joe came to Miami in 1942 with parents Gustav and Caroline Schretzmann and graduated St. Theresa High School, Coral Gables, Florida in 1946. He graduated from the University of Florida's first School of Transportation, Corporate Finance, Economics, Accounting and Marketing in 1950. At UF he joined Pi Kappa Phi fraternity where he established a group of lifelong loyal friends and met the love of his life, Beatrice L. Long whom he married August 4, 1951. Joe started Miami Tiresoles, Inc. and Florida Motor Leasing Corporation and co-managed from 1952-1965. He completed Post Graduate work in Investment Management, Money & Banking, and Securities Law & Accounting at New York University in 1966. He was a Securities Broker and Portfolio Manager for more than 50 years. In 1973 he moved his family from Miami to a ranch in North Central Florida, producing Brahman cattle and blueberries. From 1977-81 he served as VP of First National Bank of Lake City, FL, Loan Officer and Bank Investment Supervisor.
Those who loved him remember his strong work ethic, sharp intellect, profound love of music, the arts, history and science and his deep spiritual life. Joe worked as a Providence Volunteer Fire Fighter, was a lector, usher and CCD teacher at Epiphany Catholic Church, Lake City, FL. and worked in Marriage Encounter as a team couple. Joe had a passion for aviation, owning his first aircraft at 17. He earned his Private and Commercial Pilot licenses and instrument rating and was an Aerobatic Pilot. His great appreciation and respect for the outdoors was passed on through his keen skills in fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking his family on camping excursions to National Parks and the Raggeds Wilderness which he helped preserve through the Lands for Public Trust in Colorado.
He was predeceased by his children Gail Schretzmann-Parish, Michael Schretzmann, and Laurie Schretzmann- Bowen
He is survived by his wife Beatrice, Joseph Schretzmann Jr., Carolyn Schretzmann-Jebaily, Arlene Schretzmann-LaVigne (Fred LaVigne), Donna Schretzmann-Wilhelm (David Wilhelm), Theresa Schretzmann-Myers (Ernest Myers), Kurt Schretzmann, Mary Schretzmann-Dicks, William F. Schretzmann (Marie Leslie-Schretzmann) 19 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
The memorial service will be Saturday, September 12th, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, 1905 Epiphany Court, Lake City, FL 32025. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain SD 57326, www.stjo.org