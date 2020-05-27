Mr. Joshua Dylan Barwick, 27, passed away May 6, 2020. He was born in Lake City, FL on May 17, 1992 to John Whaley and Becky Barwick-Love.Joshua loved riding four-wheelers, skateboarding and hunting for arrowheads. He was a kind, tenderhearted man who loved to help people. Joshua enjoyed fishing and being on the water. He was a good guy with the best laugh. He was married to Brittney Hall and brought two beautiful children into the world, Aubrey Darlene and Mason Ely.Mr. Barwick is survived by his mother, Becky (John) Love; son, Mason Barwick; daughter, Aubrey Barwick; sisters, Rachel, Victoria, LeeAnn, Emily, Elizabeth and Dana; grandparents, Bill and Carol Blackmon and Betsy Berry as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrish