Joyce Armetta Williams, 66, of Macclenny, Florida passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born October 28, 1953 to Rosa Lee Williams and Clarence Robert Williams, Sr. She dedicated her life to working for the Lord and for the service of others.
Joyce is survived by two devoted daughters, Tojuan Hope (Romar) and Alicia Williams; ten grandchildren; four brothers, Bishop Clarence Williams, II (Melody), Verna Williams (LuAnne), Pastor Videll Williams, Sr. (Marva), Glen Palmer (Earlene); three sisters, Rosa Annette Williams, Tammy Williams (Gerald), Linda Hampton (Stafford); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, FL.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Faith Bible Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019