Joyce DeMarco-Jenkins, 79, of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Shands at University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born on July 20, 1940 in Greenville, New Hampshire to the late Otis and Phyllis Fletcher Wilbur. She has made Lake City her home since 1989, moving here from Worcester, Massachusetts. She worked at a Tax Preparer for forty five plus years; and in her spare time enjoyed yard selling, macramé, crafts and Florida Gators Football. She also enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandbabies, great-grandbabies, pups and her family in general. She was also a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ladies of the Moose #1399 and a member of the American Legion #56 Ladies Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Wilbur, Homer Wilbur, David Wilbur and Mary Kelley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Curt Jenkins of Lake City; daughters, Darlene Flowers and Amber Jenkins-McNabb (Michelle) both of Lake City; grandchildren, Michael Cox, Jason Flowers (Meghan), Cassandra Hobby (Amanda), Damien Floyd, James Medders, Joseph Resendez, Anjelica Resendez, Andrew Resendez, Ashley Jarvis (Melissa), Christine Rodriguez (Miguel), Jayca Fleming, Stephanie Elhers, Ashley Porter (Bree) and Vanessa Crumitie. Great-grandchildren, Jadiyn, Paityn, Kaison, La'Riyah, Aliyah, Sophia, Christopher, Noah and Shane also survive.
At this time, per family requests, she will be cremated and services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 2, 2020.