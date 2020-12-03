Joyce Elaine Lang ,age 47, Her Date of Birth is January 17,1973. She passed away at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She was a life-long resident of Columbia County, Florida. Joyce is predeceased in death by her parents, the late David Lee and Judy Marie Lang and her late paternal grandparents W L and Rose Land and her Late Maternal Grandparents, Harry Parrish and Elma Grant.

Joyce is survived by her sisters Yvonne Lang (Lake City) and Sherry Lee Martin (Lake City), 2 niece's Alicia Marie Martin and Brylee Martin both of Lake City and a great Nephew Easton Luke Geiger, Brother Leonard Martin and a Special nephew Wyatt Geiger. Also many numerous family members and friends.

Joyce loved hard and never met a stranger. When you saw her, she had that Joyce Lang smile. She lived her life to the fullest. She played volleyball and softball all through her high school years, and her senior year, she won numerous awards including all girl Athlete. Her college ball days she played at the Lake City Community College for the Timberwolves and won the National Championship. Her family was always her number one priority. She was a daddy's girl who loved to hunt and fish. And she worked in the watermelon fields right along beside him. She got her athletic abilities and her love of giving from her mama as well as her feistiness when you riled her up. Her sister's and her niece's they were the joy in her life. She was their protector and Champion. Forever known as the Girls and sisters. She loved her dogs especially her Ryder and Layla. She never gave up and fought until the end. Her love and faith in God saw her through. We walk by Faith and not by sight. DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME Lake City, Fl.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store