Judith Ann Mullins Foster, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019 with her husband by her side after an extended illness. She was born in Miami, Florida on April 11, 1939 to the late Eugene Vincent and Mary Elizabeth Green Mullins. She has made Lake City her home since 2007, moving here from the Kissimmee area. She was an Entrepreneur, owning many businesses throughout her working career and also worked for National Airlines. She was of the Baptist faith and in her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, boating and hunting & fishing with her husband. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene Vincent Mullins, Jr., John Lamont Mullins and Marjorie Margie Evelyn Mullins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ed Foster of Lake City; brothers, Ken Mullins (Vangie) of Lincoln, Alabama and Charles Mullins (Wendy) of Anniston, Alabama; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Barrett of Hollywood, Florida and Barbara Kaye Moseley of Florida. Her doggie, Lucy Foster along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charles Mullins and Rev. Richard Heston, officiating. Private interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 21, 2019