Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Mullins Foster, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019 with her husband by her side after an extended illness. She was born in Miami, Florida on April 11, 1939 to the late Eugene Vincent and Mary Elizabeth Green Mullins. She has made Lake City her home since 2007, moving here from the Kissimmee area. She was an Entrepreneur, owning many businesses throughout her working career and also worked for National Airlines. She was of the Baptist faith and in her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, boating and hunting & fishing with her husband. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene Vincent Mullins, Jr., John Lamont Mullins and Marjorie Margie Evelyn Mullins.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ed Foster of Lake City; brothers, Ken Mullins (Vangie) of Lincoln, Alabama and Charles Mullins (Wendy) of Anniston, Alabama; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Barrett of Hollywood, Florida and Barbara Kaye Moseley of Florida. Her doggie, Lucy Foster along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charles Mullins and Rev. Richard Heston, officiating. Private interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Judith Ann Mullins Foster, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019 with her husband by her side after an extended illness. She was born in Miami, Florida on April 11, 1939 to the late Eugene Vincent and Mary Elizabeth Green Mullins. She has made Lake City her home since 2007, moving here from the Kissimmee area. She was an Entrepreneur, owning many businesses throughout her working career and also worked for National Airlines. She was of the Baptist faith and in her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, boating and hunting & fishing with her husband. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene Vincent Mullins, Jr., John Lamont Mullins and Marjorie Margie Evelyn Mullins.She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ed Foster of Lake City; brothers, Ken Mullins (Vangie) of Lincoln, Alabama and Charles Mullins (Wendy) of Anniston, Alabama; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Barrett of Hollywood, Florida and Barbara Kaye Moseley of Florida. Her doggie, Lucy Foster along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charles Mullins and Rev. Richard Heston, officiating. Private interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close