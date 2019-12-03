Judith Anne McHenry Robarts, 80, of Hatchbend, Fl passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019 at home on the Suwannee River surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Peoria, Illinois to Helen Gerber McHenry and James Russel McHenry. She was a 1957 graduate from Columbia High School, a member of the Hatchbend Baptist Church, Branford, Fl and married Charles Watts Robarts, Sr. on February 22, 1958.
She is survived by her son and caretaker: Charles (Debra) Robarts Jr., Hatchbend, Fl; daughter: Mitzi (Rafael) Trespalacios, Lake City, Fl; sisters: Jean Fike and Sally Robarts both of Lafayette, La; brother: Mike McHenry, Lake City, Fl; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Helen McHenry; Husband: Charles W. Robart, Sr; brother: Kenneth James McHenry; sister: Mary Lou McHenry.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Hatchbend Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brett Patterson officiating.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019