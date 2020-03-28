Born in Miami Florida on September 25th, 1945 to Percy and Joy Smith. Judy lost her fight against a month-long illness on March 14th, 2020 at Haven Hospice of Lake City, Fl.
Mrs. Brown was a longtime resident of Suwannee County. In 2015 Judy retired after thirty-two years with the company MMI. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Brown and survived by her brother Robert Allen Smith. Her daughters, Julie Smart (Pagan Secrett) , Tamara Brown Clemons (Hank Clemons), Deidra Brown (Preceded in death by David L Nelms) and
Krystina Trice (Benjamin Trice). Four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information, contact, WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN 352-376-7556.
Published in Lake City Reporter from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020