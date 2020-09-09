1/1
Judy "JuJu" Stinson
Judy "JuJu" Stinson passed away peacefully after an extended illnesses Friday September 4th 2020 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home. She was born on October 9th 1945 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Ethel Ann and William Riley Shelton. She was a devoted wife of 58 years, mother, grandmother and friend. She love life to the fullest, enjoyed Playing Bingo, shopping, cooking, sewing and swimming and just had so much love for her family. She also owned and operated her on businesses, Juju's hair salon, Hollywood Wholesale and spent numerous nights working with her husband at Tom's Sea Cruise, later Judy became a member of the Baptist faith after surrendering her heart to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Ann and William Riley Shelton, Husband Thomas Lewis Stinson, son, Daron Lewis Stinson, Brother William Shelton, Sisters Lois Greenhaw, Ruth Martin, Mildred Harrington, Ruby Hill and Peggy Rice, She is survived by her Daughter Tomi Brown (Bruce) step son Bruce Stinson grandchildren Loren Steele (Josh), Telesha Stinson, Aeriale Brady, Travis Stinson, Holly Dodd, and Thomas Stinson, and 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters Patricia Rogers and Shirley Moore, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stinson were conducted on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Dr. Rodney Baker officiating. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 10:00-11:00 AM (one hour prior to the services). Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Those attending the services are encouraged to follow state and CDC guidelines regarding masks. Those friends that are unable to attend, the services will be lived streamed by going to the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
