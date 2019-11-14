Julia Stewart- Perkins was born on January 2, 1969, in Sanderson, Florida to the late Maggie and Carl Stewart. She resided in Gainesville, FL until her passing on November 9, 2019. Julia was educated in the Baker County Public School System. She worked at Northeast Florida State Hospital for many years. Julia was also preceded in death by her sister Voncille Bristol.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: daughters, Jatia Stewart, Jaleesa Perkins, and Jasmine Perkins; sisters, Gloria Scott (Freddie), Louvina Holton (LT), Corniqueca Simmons (Willie), and Carla Stokes; brothers, Eugene Stewart, Lester Stewart (Earlene), and Kemmy Stewart (Tammy); grandchildren, Aniyah Shaw, Jaziah Stewart, Zariah Williams, Jakavin Chestnut, Jason Perkins, and Tyrell Foster; aunt, Gloria Heard; uncle, James Miller; goddaughter, Arneisha Clayton; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Julia Perkins will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, FL, Videll Williams, Sr. Pastor. Bishop Earnest Folston, Jr. Eulogist. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00-7:30 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019