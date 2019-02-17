Julie S. Rose 57, of Branford passed away on February 4, 2019 after her four year fight with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Jean Ogden and Phillip Sheffield. Julie is survived by her children; Corey Rose, Brandon Rose, and Jason Rose, ten grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Julie loved being with her children and caring for animals. As the matriarch of the family she educated her children on the love of the outdoors and how to be patient with fishing. Julie was creative, she enjoyed sewing and crafts. She will be remembered for her love of family and great sense of humor.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie S. Rose.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 15, 2019 at 10:30 at Burlington Santa Fe Church of Christ located at 4393 US Highway 27, Branford, FL 32008. Please send yellow roses or donations can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.acbf.org.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019