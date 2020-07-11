Karen Ann Pittman Neeley
Karen Ann Pittman Neeley, 81, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at her home in Wellborn, FL. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 22, 1939 to the late Virgil Burford and Margie Lyndell Durham Pittman. After both of her parents died at a young age, she was raised by her uncle and aunt, Charles Cliff and Ethel Earl Pittman, which preceded her in death. Karen worked for Aero Corporation as an Aviation Electronics Technician for 28 years and retired in 1982. After she retired, Karen helped her late husband Charles start the family business still known today as KCS Produce. She loved cooking, gardening, and feeding the birds and squirrels around her home.
Karen is survived by three sons: Curtis, wife Tanya of Lake City, Chris of Las Cruces, NM, Charles Jr., wife Angie of Lake City; six grandsons: Hunter, Ethan, Cross, Zachary, Krishton, and Blaiyze; two great-granddaughters: Lakelyn & Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years: Charles H. Neeley, Sr.; one sister: Norma Jeane Rowe and her beloved furry friends, Buddy and Smokey.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City, FL with Reverend Alex Gonzales officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karens honor at Haven Hospice of Lake City, FL.
