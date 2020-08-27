Karen Denise (Paxton) Phillips (58) of Tampa, Florida passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital, Tampa Florida. She is the daughter of the late Charlie and Eloise Paxton

Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5pm-6pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, High Springs, Florida. "A celebration of Life (Graveside) service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:30a.m. at Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Fort White, Florida. Arrangement are in the care of A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 West U S Hwy 27, High Springs, Florida 32643 (386) 454-1110.

***Social Distancing and Face Mask are Required

