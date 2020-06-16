Kathleen "Ms. Kay" Theresa Cummings, of Lake City, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Kay was born in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts on May 29, 1930, to Joseph Francis Clancy and Mary A. Heavy Clancy.
She married Carl L. Cummings, Jr. in 1951, and began their journey of building a large, tight-knit family. In 1969, with 7 kids in tow, they left the Boston area and moved to Lake City, Florida. In 1972, "Ms. Kay" was introduced to the Boy's Club of Columbia County. She taught, mentored, disciplined and loved generations of young boys, girls and their parents for 47 years. She retired on her 89th birthday last summer.
Kay was predeceased by her husband Carl, her brother Joe Clancy, her sisters Marie McKenney, Noreen Starr and Margaret Kelly, her niece, Marie Wendel and her nephew Robert McKenney.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen A. Cummings of Lake City, FL and Kristine Benton (Dave) of Lake City, FL and her five sons, Carl L. Cummings III of Gainesville, FL; John Cummings (Joanne) of Switzerland, FL; Daniel Cummings (Carla) of Ruskin, FL; Michael Cummings (Jessica) of Jacksonville, FL and Joseph Cummings (Beth) of Fleming Island, FL. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Derek Cummings of Gainesville, FL; Kelli Ann McCormick of Lake City, FL; Ricky McCormick of Lake City Fl; Savannah Benton of Alachua, FL; Josh Benton of Lake City, FL; Joseph Cummings of Frisco, Texas; Emily Kay Cummings of Fleming Island, FL; and Colby Cummings of Jacksonville, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family members and her Boy's Club family.
Special thanks to Debra and Carlos with Brooks Rehab and Jessie with Haven Hospice for being so kind and caring with mom. And a very special thanks to our wonderful cousin Scotty Wendel and family for being there everyday to help in any way.
We'll all miss her unassuming, non-judgmental, selfless, witty, loving spirit.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be at Gateway Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 US-441, Lake City, Florida 32025 on Tuesday, June 16th from 5 7 pm.
There will be a private graveside burial service at Gateway Forest Lawn on Wednesday, June 17th. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Kay was born in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts on May 29, 1930, to Joseph Francis Clancy and Mary A. Heavy Clancy.
She married Carl L. Cummings, Jr. in 1951, and began their journey of building a large, tight-knit family. In 1969, with 7 kids in tow, they left the Boston area and moved to Lake City, Florida. In 1972, "Ms. Kay" was introduced to the Boy's Club of Columbia County. She taught, mentored, disciplined and loved generations of young boys, girls and their parents for 47 years. She retired on her 89th birthday last summer.
Kay was predeceased by her husband Carl, her brother Joe Clancy, her sisters Marie McKenney, Noreen Starr and Margaret Kelly, her niece, Marie Wendel and her nephew Robert McKenney.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen A. Cummings of Lake City, FL and Kristine Benton (Dave) of Lake City, FL and her five sons, Carl L. Cummings III of Gainesville, FL; John Cummings (Joanne) of Switzerland, FL; Daniel Cummings (Carla) of Ruskin, FL; Michael Cummings (Jessica) of Jacksonville, FL and Joseph Cummings (Beth) of Fleming Island, FL. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Derek Cummings of Gainesville, FL; Kelli Ann McCormick of Lake City, FL; Ricky McCormick of Lake City Fl; Savannah Benton of Alachua, FL; Josh Benton of Lake City, FL; Joseph Cummings of Frisco, Texas; Emily Kay Cummings of Fleming Island, FL; and Colby Cummings of Jacksonville, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family members and her Boy's Club family.
Special thanks to Debra and Carlos with Brooks Rehab and Jessie with Haven Hospice for being so kind and caring with mom. And a very special thanks to our wonderful cousin Scotty Wendel and family for being there everyday to help in any way.
We'll all miss her unassuming, non-judgmental, selfless, witty, loving spirit.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be at Gateway Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 US-441, Lake City, Florida 32025 on Tuesday, June 16th from 5 7 pm.
There will be a private graveside burial service at Gateway Forest Lawn on Wednesday, June 17th. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.