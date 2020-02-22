Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathlyn Irene "Katie" Slay, 44 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. Katie was born in Homestead, Florida and had been a resident of Lake City since 1994 having moved here from Gainesville. Katie was of the Catholic faith and a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. She was also a graduate of Eastside High School in Gainesville, class of 1994, and worked as a greeter for many years at First South Insurance in Lake City. Katie enjoyed listening to country music, especially her favorite, Billy Dean. Her outgoing personality and love for people, served her daily in her work and volunteering within our community.

Survivors include her father and mother, Buddy and Mary Slay, Lake City; four brothers, Nickolas Slay (Jordan Hickey), Lake City, Jhonen Taylor Slay, Lake City, Kelley Slay (Kelly), Jacksonville and Darren Allen (Vicki), Atlanta, GA; longtime close friend and companion, Keith Hummel, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church in Lake City with Father Rob Trujillo officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:30 AM till 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association or to Camp Challenge in Sorrento, FL.

