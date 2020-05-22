Mrs. Kathryn Lucile (Sheely) Kunze
1934 - 2020
Mrs. Kathryn Lucile Sheely Kunze, 85, of Wellborn, went home to be with the Lord May 15, 2020. She was born October 18, 1934 in Lake City, Florida to Alfred and Lucile Sheely.
Mrs. Kunze was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she was involved in many bake sales and sang in the choir. She was a graduate of Jones Business College in Jacksonville, Florida. She was an amazing human being who never had a bad word to say about anyone. According to her family, she was the best mom and grandma that anyone could have ever had. She enjoyed her bowling league and shopping.
Mrs. Kunze is survived by her husband, Carl Kunze, Wellborn; her son, Allen (Gerri Sue) Kunze, Wellborn; her grandchildren, Allen Kunze, Jr and Katie Sue Kunze, Wellborn. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, William, Alfred, Eugene and John Sheely, Genevieve Brown and Alfreda Boone and her son, William Kunze.
Graveside services for Mrs. Kunze will be conducted at 10:00 A.M on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-365-8191. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
