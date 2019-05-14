Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katlyn Marie Hayes. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wellborn Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Katlyn Marie Hayes, 17, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly late Thursday evening, May 9, 2019. Born in Kingsland, Georgia, Katlynne moved to Lake City thirteen years ago, with her family, from Defuniak Springs, Florida. Katlynne was active in both the young women's group at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and most especially in the youth group at Wellborn Baptist Church. She absolutely adored her activity with the JROTC with 1st Sgt. Trena Dettmer at Columbia High School. Her ambitions were to join the Army as a photographer. Her other favorite courses included horticulture with Mr. Cole and research with Mrs. Christie. In addition to her love of photography, Katlynne enjoyed karate, Country & Christian music and loved all animals, particularly horses.Katlynne is survived by her parents, Christopher (Nichole) Hayes of Lake City; Jessica Arnold of Defuniak Springs, FL; her brothers, Christopher Hayes, Jr., Elijah Hayes, and Hermelindo Santamaria; sisters, Amber Hayes and Josephina Santamaria; her grandparents, Melinda Wilson and Charles Arnold of Lake City; George Hayes and Sandy Humphries; Margaret and Donald Brush; great grandparents, Lennie Bryan and Verdelea Hayes. Her aunts and uncles, Samuel and Joshua Hayes; Wayne Arnold, Travis Wilson and Kristi Wilson also survive.Funeral services for Katlynne will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Wellborn Baptist Church with Pastor Rick McCall officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 Wednesday evening in the chapel of the funeral home.Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave. Lake City, FL 32025, 386-752-1234 Please leave special memories for the family on line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Lake City Reporter on May 14, 2019

