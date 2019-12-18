Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Edwin Mobley. View Sign Service Information ICS Cremation & Funeral Home 357 Wilks Ln Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3436 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lake City Fire Department 225 NW Main Blvd. Lake City , FL View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Parkview Baptist Church 268 NW Lake Jeffery Rd. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Edwin Mobley, 58 of Lake City passed away suddenly on December 13, 2019. He has left to mourn his loving and devoted wife Alice Kinard Mobley of seven years; children; Chris Mobley (Tina), Blake Kinard (Lindsey), Amanda Dutheil (James Hensley) Dale Tanksley (Megann), Brianna Tanksley and Matt Tanksley. His parents Alford and Sylvia Mobley, 13 grandchildren; siblings Timothy Mobley, Danny Mobley, and Mike Mobley, and his community.

Keith was born in Lake City and became a true hometown hero. He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard for 15 years. Keith retired from the Lake City Fire Department where he served his community for over 40 years. Keith was hired in 1981 and retired in 2018, but remained a valuable member of the department as a Reserve Firefighter. Keith may have had a lot of hobbies, however, his passion was preserving the traditions with the Fire Service that he treasured and respected so much. He was a Deacon at Christ Central Church. He was an avid outdoorsman. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being a BBQ Master. His daily hobby was yard work for everyones house, not just his. Keith had an undying love for his wife that will forever last. His heart belonged to his family, but his grandchildren held the key, especially while they were together on his tractor. Keith will be remembered as a great husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, sibling, friend and hero.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Lake City Fire Department located at 225 NW Main Blvd. Lake City, FL 32055 and Funeral Service will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Parkview Baptist Church located at 268 NW Lake Jeffery Rd., Lake City, FL 32055. Dr. Mike Tatem officiate. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 3596 South Highway 441, Lake City, FL 32025.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME located at 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City, FL 32055. www.icsfuneralservices.com.

