Kenard DeWayne Ross
2019 - 2020
But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me; for of such is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 19:14
Kenard D. Ross passed away gently in the arms of Jesus on October 10, 2020, at the age of 1.
Kenard was born in Lake City, Florida on January 25, 2019, to Athena and Ronnie Ross. He will be greatly missed by his parents and other family members.
Graveside services in memory of Kenard will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Highway 441 South, Lake City, FL.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
