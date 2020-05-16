Mr. Kenneth "Ken" Richard Peavey passed away on May 9, 2020. Ken was born in Bangor, Maine on February 10, 1967 to George and Constance Peavey. He made his home in Lake City, Florida, twenty years ago.
Ken, aka, "The Professor" had a wonderful dry sense of humor that made him the life of the party. He was known as a downeaster (storyteller). He was a huge fan of Star Trek. He was an excellent chef who loved to cook and garden. One of his dreams was to start a farm, sell vegetables and have people working together as a cooperative. A dream that did come true was the success of his YouTube videos which he named "The Big Show". Ken shared his numismatic wisdom and built a coin collector community with followers all over the world.
Mr. Peavey is survived by his brother, George (Teena) Peavey of Lake City, Florida and his two sisters, Diana (Donald) Annis of Norton, Massachusetts and Kristy Gary of Bangor, Maine.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 16, 2020.