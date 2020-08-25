1/1
Kevin Darryl Bunn
Kevin Darryl Bunn, age 60 of Lake City, FL passed away on August 23rd, 2020 at home under hospice care.
He was born on August 9th, 1960 in Olney, MD to the late John & Ruth Bunn of Lake City, FL.
He graduated from Columbia High School in 1978. He was an avid sports fan. He played baseball, softball, basketball and golf. He loved his family, fantasy football, going to the movies and traveling. He was the owner of his own roofing company for many years. He was a talented handy-man and built his own house!
Kevin is survived by his two children, Brian Bunn (Juliana) and Serena Woodward; his grandson Oliver Bunn; his three siblings, John Bunn (Lynne), Anita Stark (Ken) and Barry Bunn (Myra); and a dear friend, Debbie Short.
Due to Covid there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
