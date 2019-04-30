Mr. Kevin Douglas Strain, age 49, of Sumter, South Carolina died Friday, April 26, in Columbia, South Carolina following an accident. Mr. Strain was born in Bloomington, Illinois and resided in Sumter, S.C. for the past five years. He worked as a mission critical wirer with Eaton Corp., Sumter, S.C. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, Ill. and earned a degree in business from Southern Illinois University. He was an Air Force Persian Gulf veteran, an active member of the Sons of American Revolution and enjoyed riding his Harley, listening to heavy metal music and playing video games.
He was preceded in death by his father, Galen Mark Strain.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Vernett James-Strain of Sumter, S.C.; his mother, Marilyn June Strain (Seivers) of Clinton, Illinois; one brother, David Galen Strain and his wife Debroah of Rock Island, Illinois; aunts, Carol Windus (Dawn) and Marge Bright both of Surprise, Arizona; uncle Gerald Sievers of Macon, Illinois; his best friend Brain Pister of Clinton, Illinois and his dog, Blitz.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Strain will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, May 2, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, Lake City, Florida with Rev. Wyndell Wallace, Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Lake City, Fla., officiating and assisted by Minister Ellsworth McQuire. Interment will be in Fellowship Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Columbia County, Florida.
Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Thursday (One hour before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019