Ms. Kimberely Y. Jefferson, age 58, a former resident of Lake Butler, Florida passed away March 6, 2020 at Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center, Lake City, FL. Kimberely was a graduate of Union County High School, Lake Butler, FL, class of 1980.
Left to cherish loving memories: her son, Lonnie Reginald Griffin, Jr. (Alacycia), Kingsland, GA; siblings, Victor Jefferson, Anthony George, Johnny George, Jr., and Michael George, all of Lake Butler, FL; grandson, Lonnie Reginald Griffin, III; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Kimberely Jefferson will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Victory Christian Center, 705 SW 6th Street, Lake Butler, FL, Superintendent Cedric D. Johnson, Sr., Eulogist.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:30 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL 32055, (386) 752-4366. Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020
