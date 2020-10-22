Kimi Joyce Ja Nine Harris

Kimi Joyce Ja Nine Harris,age 5, resident of Lake City, Florida passed away peacefully into "Eternal Rest" on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

Kimi J.J.Harris is the daughter of Beatrice Harris and the late Jackie Robinson.

She confessed the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a faithful member of Soul's Harbor C.O.G.I.C in Lake City, Florida, where she served in many departments: Sunday School Secretary, Youth Department, Hospitality Ministry and Custodian.

She is a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1986 and was employed with the Columbia County School System.

She was proceeded in death by her Great Grandmothers Beatrice Williams and Isabella Boggs; aunt Thelma Henry,and uncle James O. Harris.

Kimi Joyce Ja Nine Harris leaves to cherish her memories: her mother Beatrice Harris, brother Wayne Harris, loving niece "daughter" Teresa Henderson (Demarquis), nephews; Kingston Harris and Tyler Jones, nieces Onyx Henderson, Nakyla Mackay, Brianna Jones, Jaden Rolle and Madison Harris, aunt Joann Jerry, Beloved God-Mother Joyce Tunsil, God-Brothers Carlton Tunsil (Debberin), Reggie Tunsil, Alijernon Tunsil and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Walk through visitation for Kimi Joyce Ja Nine Harris will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 251 N E Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 11:00am at Soul's Harbor C.O.G.I.C, 901 NE Lake Drive, Lake City, FL. 32055 Superintendent Melvin L. Goggins, Pastor/ Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery Lake Jeffery Rd., Lake City, FL. CDC Guideline will be enforce.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida, 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F. D.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store