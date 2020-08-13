1/1
Klaus Erich Rudi Merker
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Klaus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klaus Erich Rudi Merker, 78, of Lake City, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 11, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Sandhausen, Germany on August 24, 1941 to the late Erich Rudolf Merker and Anna Kaiser Merker. He has made Lake City his home for the past 32 years, moving here from Germany. He was a Christian Man and a Wall Paper and Painter for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, loved soccer, Formula 1 Racing, NASCAR and motorcross racing. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Blanks Lee Merker in 2019 and his sister, Elke Merker
He is survived by his step children, Tommy Lee (Lisa), Paula Marie Lee Kinchen (Larry) and Mary Elizabeth Lee Couey (Kevin) all of Lake City; sister, Irina Saxon (Jim) of Texas; grandchildren, Rusty Kinchen (Keri), Nikolai Alexander Lee (Marissa), Kyle Aubrey Couey, Kristah Elizabeth Couey with one great grandchild on the way. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Merker will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W US Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved