Klaus Erich Rudi Merker, 78, of Lake City, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 11, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Sandhausen, Germany on August 24, 1941 to the late Erich Rudolf Merker and Anna Kaiser Merker. He has made Lake City his home for the past 32 years, moving here from Germany. He was a Christian Man and a Wall Paper and Painter for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, loved soccer, Formula 1 Racing, NASCAR and motorcross racing. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Blanks Lee Merker in 2019 and his sister, Elke Merker
He is survived by his step children, Tommy Lee (Lisa), Paula Marie Lee Kinchen (Larry) and Mary Elizabeth Lee Couey (Kevin) all of Lake City; sister, Irina Saxon (Jim) of Texas; grandchildren, Rusty Kinchen (Keri), Nikolai Alexander Lee (Marissa), Kyle Aubrey Couey, Kristah Elizabeth Couey with one great grandchild on the way. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Merker will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W US Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed.